CONFIDENCE BOOSTER

Al Waters was looking for a lot when he and his Queen Anne’s County High football team made the three-hour trek to Fort Hill two weeks ago for a quad scrimmage. In addition to playing the host Sentinels, a perennial state-title contender in Maryland’s Class 1A ranks, the Lions played Wheeling Park, a West Virginia state champion in 2015, and the non-travel team from St. Frances Academy, the Baltimore-based private power known for producing Division I players.