Air Fryer Churro Pasta Chips
These Air Fryer Churro Pasta Chips are the perfect amount of sweetness mixed with a satisfying crunch. Make them for a quick afternoon snack or even dessert!. Pasta Chips are all the rage right now, even though they've been around for a long time! Traditionally pasta chips are deep fried, but this version in the air fryer delivers a slightly healthier chip that packs the same delicious crispiness as their deep fried counterpart. The best part about pasta chips is all of the flavor combos you can make!weelicious.com
Comments / 0