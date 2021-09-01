Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Air Fryer Churro Pasta Chips

Weelicious
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Air Fryer Churro Pasta Chips are the perfect amount of sweetness mixed with a satisfying crunch. Make them for a quick afternoon snack or even dessert!. Pasta Chips are all the rage right now, even though they've been around for a long time! Traditionally pasta chips are deep fried, but this version in the air fryer delivers a slightly healthier chip that packs the same delicious crispiness as their deep fried counterpart. The best part about pasta chips is all of the flavor combos you can make!

weelicious.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Chip#Dessert#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Bologna Salad And What Does It Taste Like?

Bologna salad, like the bologna from which it's made, has been saddled with a rather unfortunate rap. It looks like the blame may belong to a man by the name of Alfred E. Smith. Smith served as both the 45th and 47th governor of the state of New York, as well as the Democratic Party contender who lost the 1928 presidential election to Herbert Hoover (via National Governors Association). According to S. Clyde Weaver Meats, during his gubernatorial terms, Smith had a habit of using the word bologna to refer to alleged lies told by his political rivals.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Rohnert Park, CAsonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Pecan Pie Surprise Bars Recipe: This Easy Pecan Cookie Bars Recipe Is Like Pecan Pie But Easier

Pecan pie surprise bars taste just like pecan pie, but are a lot easier to make. These yummy pecan cookie bars are portable, so you can bring them with you or give them as gifts. This cookie recipe is not only a winner when it comes to simplicity, but also in nationwide popularity. It won the Grand Prize in the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest. Want to make them even more decadent? Add in some chocolate chips!
Recipeseatwell101.com

Cucumber Avocado Salad

Cucumber Avocado Salad – A quick and easy cucumber avocado salad recipe with the most delicious lime dressing! One bowl of this avocado cucumber salad is a refreshing lunch or light dinner if you’re trying to keep things on the lighter side. This cucumber avocado salad will disappear so fast and you’ll wish there was more of it. Vegan and vegetarian approved! Enjoy!
Recipeseatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
Recipeshunker.com

Creamy Ramen Is This Fall's Must-Try Noodle Soup

When you're in a pinch, you can always count on instant ramen for a quick and tasty meal. After all, it takes just a few minutes to make, which can be an actual lifesaver during busy days. It also doesn't hurt that it's inexpensive and offers the perfect canvas for delicious add-ins, should you feel inspired to customize the dish. That said, the next time you want to hack your instant noodles, you may want to try TikTok-inspired creamy ramen.
Recipesknuj.net

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets (Hamburger & Potato)

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets are so simple to make and everyone raves about them! Comforting veggies including potatoes, carrots, and onions are topped with a seasoned hamburger patty and grilled or baked to tender perfection. Ingredients. 1 pound lean ground beef. 1 package dry onion soup mix. 4 small potatoes...
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Recipesnews9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

PEANUT BUTTER APPLE DIP

Peanut Butter Apple Dip is made with 5 simple ingredients and is perfect for a snack. Made with cream cheese, peanut butter, and brown sugar in less than 3 minutes!. Be sure to check out our updated collection of BEST EVER APPLE RECIPES here!. We love apples. My kids are...
RecipesOne Green Planet

TikTok Trends: How To Make Pasta Chips

Pasta chips are the latest sensation circulating on TikTok and they are worth all the hype! Yes, you read that right, pasta chips! This must-try snack is so easy to make and is the perfect appetizer for parties. You can cook them in the oven or an air fryer, and put your own creative spin on them. They are completely customizable, meaning you can add your favorite spices combinations and pair them with any dipping sauce you’d like.
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Cinnamon roll monkey bread is the easiest pull-apart dessert! It is amazingly soft, warm, and layered in decadent icing. Monkey bread is a favorite in my family with how ooey-gooey...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Mexican Ground Beef Casserole

Looking for an easy, hearty weeknight meal? We’ve got just the thing!. When it comes to casseroles, I thought I had tried everything out there. I’m happy to be proven wrong! This Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is quickly rising to the top of my list for easy, hearty dinners. With seasoned beef, corn, green onions, salsa, and enchilada sauce, you can be sure this casserole packs plenty of flavors. Oh, and did I mention cheese? There’s plenty of ooey-gooey cheese in here too. If you’re looking for an easy weeknight meal the whole family will love, then this is the recipe for you!
Recipescopykat.com

Crockpot Baked Potatoes

Did you know you can make Crock Pot baked potatoes? Sometimes your oven may be full or maybe you don’t want to heat up your oven to make a baked potato. There is a solution for you! You can make baked potatoes in a slow cooker,. Table of Contents. Why...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

No-Bake Pineapple Pie

This pineapple pie I so rich and creamy, simply delicious! If you like fruit desserts, then this no-bake pineapple pie is the real thing for you! And the best part is that you will need just 5 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6-8 Ingredients:. 1 graham...

Comments / 0

Community Policy