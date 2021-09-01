Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rigby, ID

Rezoning land to commercial use off of N Yellowstone Highway

By MADISON JIMENEZ The Jefferson Star
Post Register
 6 days ago

Rigby City Council approved a rezone from residential to commercial on the corner of 294 N Yellowstone Highway and Highway 48. City Clerk Dave Swager stated it is the old Taylor property that is right before the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Highway 48 on the east side of the road. The lot has been empty for a long time, and because of it’s positioning, it is undesirable for R-1, and so the developers asked to rezone it to commercial. The property is approximately 0.489 acres.

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rigby, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Rigby, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Mobile Homes#Rigby City Council#Connect Engineering#Rigby Planning#Itd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy