Rezoning land to commercial use off of N Yellowstone Highway

Rigby City Council approved a rezone from residential to commercial on the corner of 294 N Yellowstone Highway and Highway 48. City Clerk Dave Swager stated it is the old Taylor property that is right before the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Highway 48 on the east side of the road. The lot has been empty for a long time, and because of it’s positioning, it is undesirable for R-1, and so the developers asked to rezone it to commercial. The property is approximately 0.489 acres.