I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again -- the Fear Street films are instant horror classics. Years from now, I'm willing to bet I'll be re-watching them often as I do with OGs like Scream, Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street, just to name a few. As a huge genre fan herself, it’s got to be such a thrill for Olivia Scott Welch to be part of a series of horror films that struck a chord with so many and, in my book at least, are some of the very best horror releases in recent years.