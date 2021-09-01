Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Legal Public Notices 09/01 issue

By Jerrica Schwartz
orlandoweekly.com
 6 days ago

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902 1152 Kendra Hunt,1503 Rachel Blanchard,1124 Tara Ewalt, 1255 Juan Davis, 1435 Lars Tisdale. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: September 1, 2021, September 8, 2021.

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
State
California State
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#Real Estate#Legal Rights#Public Auction#Orlando Legals#The Public Sale#Sanford Depot#This Notice Of Sale#A Professional Law Corp#Beranrdino#Sec#State Of California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
Related
Seminole County, FLorlandoweekly.com

Watch: Seminole County School Board debates mask mandates

The school board of Seminole County began a meeting on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to a packed house. The emergency meeting was called to discuss enacting a mask mandate as COVID-19 numbers have climbed throughout Central Florida schools. The requirement to allow public comment led to a swamped parking lot...
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Dog park-meets-bar concept Pups Pub is looking to open in Orlando

Though we thrilled to the notion of a beagle bartender responding with a world-weary "Ruff!" when asked by barflies how life was treating'em, instead we have news that a bar with a dog run (not dug-run, sorry) is looking to open in Orlando. Pups Pub, currently the spot for very...
Orange County, FLorlandoweekly.com

Orange County Public Schools joins challenge against state mask rules

In a new front in the fight about mask mandates, three school boards are challenging a Florida Department of Health rule designed to prevent districts from requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for the school boards in Alachua, Broward and Orange counties filed the challenge Friday...
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida's COVID-19 death toll passes 46,000

The death toll in Florida from COVID-19 passed an ugly benchmark over the long weekend: More than 46,000 Floridians have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The CDC shared on Monday that the death toll had risen by 1,064 over the weekend. That followed...
Maitland, FLorlandoweekly.com

Lazy Moon to expand to Maitland

Beloved Orlando pizzeria Lazy Moon is in the process of expanding to Maitland. A third location, to complement the Best of Orlando winner's downtown and UCF spots, is planned for a building at 441 S. Orlando Ave. The new location is inside the former home of an Einstein Bagels and a lease has not yet been signed. News of the expansion was first reported in.
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander just purchased a waterfront Florida mansion for $6.5 million

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are the latest Americans to up and move to Florida, taking part in the housing boom that has pushed prices skyward over the last year. However, we have a good feeling this Jupiter home would come with a hefty price tag regardless of the market. The 4-bed, 6-bath home along the waterfront clocks in at over 4500 sq ft and comes with a pool and putting green. The pool is heated and lit with fiber optic lights. Beyond the green and pool is a dock with three lifts for boats and personal watercraft.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Portland post-punk overlords Soft Kill announce Orlando return in spring 2022

Portland post-punk band Soft Kill has announced a long-awaited return to Orlando as part of a spring 2022 headlining tour. Soft Kill will be headlining Will's Pub for the first time since their very well-received 2018 show with Choir Boy on March, 26, 2022. This time around Alien Boy and Topographies will be along for the ride.
House RentPosted by
Bisnow

'A Lot Of People On The Streets': The Eviction Crisis Has Begun

It has been only a few days since the Supreme Court struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s second eviction moratorium, but the effects are already being felt. Eviction cases are moving forward all over the country, and though many states and municipalities have mandatory waiting periods, tenants...
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes credit for dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that his promotion of monoclonal antibody treatment has played a role in an apparent dip in Floridians being hospitalized for COVID-19. Appearing at a news conference in Fort Myers, DeSantis said the “vast majority” of people who have received the treatment at state-supported centers would not have known about its availability or had easy access to it before he started touting the treatment.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Joe Rogan announces he has COVID-19 after Orlando show

The last show Joe Rogan played before announcing that he had contracted COVID-19 was in Orlando. The comedian and podcaster played shows in Fort Lauderdale and Tampa before closing out a Florida run of his "Sacred Clown" tour in Orlando. In a post to Instagram, he shared that he was already starting to feel ill the night of the Orlando stop.
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Walt Disney World 50th anniversary license plates now available in Florida

As part of its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration, Disney put in for a special commemorative license plate for Florida drivers. That plate absolutely shattered the required pre-sale threshold of 3,000 orders to go into production. The plate is now available to order anywhere in the state. Over 10,000 people ordered...
Daytona Beach, FLorlandoweekly.com

Family of late Daytona Beach police officer files $5 million lawsuit against accused killer

The family of Jason Raynor is suing his accused killer for $5 million. The Daytona Beach police officer died last month after being shot in the head in July. Bodycam footage shared by the police department showed Raynor approaching a man seated in a parked car. The two men argued before getting into a scuffle as Raynor attempted to force him to sit down. The clip ended after Raynor was shot and fell to the ground.
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

PHOTOS: The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ House in Florida is now a free museum

More than 30 years after Tim Burton shot his goth classic "Edward Scissorhands" in Tampa Bay, the fictional Bogg Family house in Lutz has been transformed into a museum. "Google sends people straight from Disney here, I mean it's crazy," Joey Licalzi, who bought the home for $230,000 with his wife Sharon almost a year ago, tells Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Ziggie's Pizza opens in former Ivanhoe Village home of Perla's

A rare bright spot of the pandemic came with the opening of Perla's Pizza in partnership with Thirsty Topher. Many readers (and several here at Orlando Weekly) were shocked to learn of the pizza place's sudden closing last month. Now, the future of the Perla's pizza fam is a bit...
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Little Greek to open new location along Dr. Phillips Boulevard

Continues to grow in Central Florida. The Best of Orlando 2021 winner will open a new location along Dr. Phillips Boulevard. The new location will sit at 5154 Dr. Phillips, just down the road from Le Cafe de Paris and Burntwood Tavern. The new restaurant is the 13th Little Greek to open in the Orlando area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy