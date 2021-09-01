Lily Tomlin's Travel Woes | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

Since he bid adieu after 28 years as a late-night TV host this past June, people have been stopping Conan O’Brien on the streets telling him “’Well, congratulations on your retirement.’ They have no idea I’m as far from retired as you could possibly imagine.’’ In fact, he seems busier than ever. During a fun Variety Zoom conversation to promote the Emmy nomination for his TBS series “Conan” in the variety talk series category, the lanky self-deprecating O’Brien ticked off everything he’s doing. “First of all, we started doing podcast just a couple of years ago I started on a whim,”...