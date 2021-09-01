Time out in the field

For a quiet, serene, and renewing summer getaway, treat your family to a visit to the Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, 30 miles south of Crozet and just west of Scottsville in Nelson County. Touring the 34 galleries of local native plants that border the still waters and sheer rock faces of two 90-foot-deep former soapstone quarries, you will feel as if you are a world away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. The two miles of trail are surrounded by huge soapstone boulders, steps, and tables. As you walk through the 40 acres of peaceful forest, hearing only bird whistles and frog croaks, you will be delighted by the sight of blooming trillium, coreopsis, wild geranium, cranefly orchid, mayapple, and Carolina rose, to name only a few. Not to mention the darting skinks, frogs, and bass swimming beneath the water lilies in the quarry, as well as unseen foxes, bobcats, snakes, raccoon, and deer. The gardens are open April to November, but the best bloom times are late April/early May and late August/early September—which means now! Visits are by appointment only, and the personal, 1½-hour presentation and tour shared by owners Bernice and Armand Thieblot reveal their passion and depth of knowledge, not only of native flora and fauna, but of the history of the soapstone industry in Schuyler.