Do you feel like you've been stuck in a funky headspace lately? Are your career or personal goals not where you hoped they be? Have you noticed yourself lacking confidence or self-empowerment? Then you've come to the right place! While everyone's version of self-care may look a little different, there are a lot of beautiful and personal benefits that can come from reading self-help books: self-discovery, healing, confidence boosting, and becoming an overall happier you. Many self-help guidebooks are also interactive and include exercises (writing prompts, affirmations, and coloring) that you can implement into everyday life to help keep your mind, body, and soul healthy and on track.