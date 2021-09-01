Authorities in Olmsted County Investigate Apparent Drowning
(Marion Township, MN) -- Authorities in southeast Minnesota are investigating an apparent drowning near Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies called a home in Marion Township Tuesday evening found a woman doing C-P-R on her husband. She said he was discovered on the bottom of their swimming pool after not responding to her calls. Officers and paramedics took over C-P-R but they could not revive the man. Investigators say it's unknown how long the man was underwater. The victim hasn't been identified.www.voiceofalexandria.com
