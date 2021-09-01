The Nevada Traveler: Lava Beds National Monument’s fascinating subterranean passages – part 1

The 72-square-mile Lava Beds National Monument is a geologic marvel and a place filled with cultural treasures and a reminder of a tragic period in American history. Set aside as a national monument in 1925, Lava Beds not only boasts the greatest concentration of lava caves or tubes in the continental United States (700 of them) but also prehistoric Native American petroglyphs (at Petroglyph Point) and pictographs (in Fern Cave) as well as lava fields that served as a refuge in the 1870s for members of the Modoc tribe trying to escape cultural extermination.