Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

The Nevada Traveler: Lava Beds National Monument’s fascinating subterranean passages – part 1

By Richard Moreno
Nevada Appeal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 72-square-mile Lava Beds National Monument is a geologic marvel and a place filled with cultural treasures and a reminder of a tragic period in American history. Set aside as a national monument in 1925, Lava Beds not only boasts the greatest concentration of lava caves or tubes in the continental United States (700 of them) but also prehistoric Native American petroglyphs (at Petroglyph Point) and pictographs (in Fern Cave) as well as lava fields that served as a refuge in the 1870s for members of the Modoc tribe trying to escape cultural extermination.

www.nevadaappeal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lava Rock#Subterranean#Native American#Petroglyph Point#Modoc#Cave Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump rips removal of Robert E. Lee statue: 'Complete desecration'

Former President Trump on Wednesday blasted the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., saying it would result in a “complete desecration.”. Trump has defended such statues from being removed in the past, calling activists' effort a means to "take away" U.S. history...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador president steps in to fix bitcoin rollout snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele stepped in on Wednesday to manage the fraught roll-out of a payments app that underpins the nation's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, and called on users to report any problems on his Twitter feed. Adopting language similar to IT...

Comments / 0

Community Policy