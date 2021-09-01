Commissioners meet Thursday morning

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING DUNN COUNTY TENTATIVE SUPERVISORY REDISTRICTING PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes §59.10(3)(b)1, that a public hearing will be held on the Tentative Plan for county and municipal redistricting before the Dunn County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:00pm in the County Board Room, Room 52, Dunn County Government Center, 3001 US Hwy 12, Menomonie, WI 54751. The Tentative Plan Options for county and municipal redistricting will be available for public inspection on the redistricting section of the Dunn County website (www.co.dunn.wi.us) beginning on September 1, 2021, and thereafter. Following the Public Hearing, the County Board may discuss and adopt a Tentative Plan at its regular meeting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 immediately following the Public Hearing and, if adopted, the tentative plan will be submitted to each municipality within Dunn County. Dated this 26th day of August, 2021. Andrew Mercil Dunn County Clerk 9/1 LAC85709 WNAXLP.