Sulphur Rock, AR

Nyoka Vaulner

Guard Online
 6 days ago

Nyoka Vaulner, 77, of Sulphur Rock passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. She was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Saffell, Arkansas, to Walbert Dale Saffell and Lola Mae (Mize) Saffell. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Vaulner of Pleasant Plains; son, Paul Vaulner (Debra) of Saffell; sister, Peggy Sullivan (Carl) of Lynn; three grandchildren, Ashton Nutt, Cameron Vaulner, and Cooper Vaulner (Lacy); two great-grandchildren, Tulsa Nutt and Lanie Vaulner; as well as special niece, Carla Crouch and nephew, Richard Sullivan; four aunts; and several cousins.

www.guardonline.com

