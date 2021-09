New York has a new governor, Kathy Hochul. She has already announced that she will be a candidate for election next year. Bring down the checkered flag and start the race. Okay, it is a tad early for the checkered flag but you can be sure that the other candidate wannabees are already getting organized. What they lack, of course, is the spot in the favored pole position that Hochul has. She is ready to go.