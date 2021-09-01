Cold War players spot unreleased pistol on Portnova SIGINT skin
The classic Makarov pistol could be Black Ops Cold War bound after an eagle-eyed player spotted it on Operator Portnova’s SIGINT skin. Call of Duty never shies away from hiding teasers of what’s to come in their games. Before Warzone Season 3’s era-overhaul, posters started popping up in Verdansk as a sign of things to come, and even Cold War’s Zombies Perk machine suggested, at launch, that it would have 10 Perks by the end of its run – and we are indeed heading that way.charlieintel.com
