Video Games

Cold War players spot unreleased pistol on Portnova SIGINT skin

By Andrew Highton
Charlie INTEL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic Makarov pistol could be Black Ops Cold War bound after an eagle-eyed player spotted it on Operator Portnova’s SIGINT skin. Call of Duty never shies away from hiding teasers of what’s to come in their games. Before Warzone Season 3’s era-overhaul, posters started popping up in Verdansk as a sign of things to come, and even Cold War’s Zombies Perk machine suggested, at launch, that it would have 10 Perks by the end of its run – and we are indeed heading that way.

