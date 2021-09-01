Cold War players spot unreleased pistol on Portnova SIGINT skin

New rumors claim that the release of the now heavily leaked Call of Duty: Vanguard will bring a total map overhaul for Warzone. Reputable FPS leaker Tom Henderson hinted at the new map on Twitter. "The next Warzone map will completely replace Verdansk and will take us to WW2," he said. "It's scheduled to launch on Call of Duty 2021's release date." In a reply, he clarified that this supposed shift will not take any existing weapons or skins out of the game, making it more a change of scenery than anything. Additionally, the big update rolling out alongside the alleged WW2 map would also introduce a new anti-cheat system for the game.