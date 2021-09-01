Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Steele City Tractor Show and Flea Market

backroadsnews.com
 6 days ago

Tractors and Treasures will be Sept. 18-19 in Steele City, Neb. A farm truck show, which is a new event, will be Sept. 19 starting at 9:30 a.m. Like the tractor show, this is a non-competitive event. Truck participants can also be in the parade, which starts at 3 p.m. The Farm Truck Show is open to farm trucks such as pickups, grain trucks, semi-trucks, and Doodle-Bugs or homemade trucks that were old cars converted for farm use. Doodle-Bugs also had names such as Friday Tractors, Scrambolas, Jittersbugs, or Field Crawlers that would be used around the farm. No semi-trailers will be allowed due to space limitations. If you have any questions please contact Juliann Endorf at 446-7486 or Dennis Kenning at 442-2261.

www.backroadsnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Market#Tractors And Treasures#The Farm Truck Show#Friday Tractors#Field Crawlers#The Garden Tractor Pull#Covid#Garden Tractor
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Texas StateCNN

Why Texas's strict abortion law is terrible for the economy

New York (CNN Business) — As abortion rights advocates scramble to fight a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state, economists are drawing attention to the financial hardships — and subsequent economic downsides — that can occur when women's reproductive rights are restricted. The effects having children can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy