Steele City Tractor Show and Flea Market

Tractors and Treasures will be Sept. 18-19 in Steele City, Neb. A farm truck show, which is a new event, will be Sept. 19 starting at 9:30 a.m. Like the tractor show, this is a non-competitive event. Truck participants can also be in the parade, which starts at 3 p.m. The Farm Truck Show is open to farm trucks such as pickups, grain trucks, semi-trucks, and Doodle-Bugs or homemade trucks that were old cars converted for farm use. Doodle-Bugs also had names such as Friday Tractors, Scrambolas, Jittersbugs, or Field Crawlers that would be used around the farm. No semi-trailers will be allowed due to space limitations. If you have any questions please contact Juliann Endorf at 446-7486 or Dennis Kenning at 442-2261.