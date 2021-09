Staunton schools pause in-person learning due to COVID. Staunton School District announced on Thursday, August 19, that in person learning would be suspended until August 30 and the Staunton schools would all be closed. Closing schools was a measure recommended to the district by the Macoupin County Public Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health due to the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students and the high number of students in quarantine. “Based on current information,” the statement sent to parents and guardians reads, “students not under a quarantine order may return to school for in person instruction on Monday, August 30, 2021.” The districts statement further reads, “An adaptive pause for in person instruction will allow the school custodial staff time to thoroughly sanitize with the goal to help slow any further spread of COVID. The adaptive pause means that all students will be full remote learning while the building is closed.”