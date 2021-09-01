Cancel
Baseball

Cullen's Largesse on Offence Highlights Organizational Sweep

By Batter's Box Interactive Magazine
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Jays affiliates batted 1.000 with a 6-0 Tuesday night on the farm. Buffalo 5 Scranton/Wilkes Barre 1 (Game 1) A two-run home run by Richard Ureña, his 9th of the year, and a solo blast by Nash Knight, his sixth, in the first two innings led the Bisons to victory over the Yankees affiliate. An RBI triple by Cullen Large and an RBI single by Christian Colón put the game away in the seventh. Large had two doubles among his three hits and Colón had two knocks.

