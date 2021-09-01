Cancel
Health

Cathey's Creek News

By Fran Johnson
transylvaniatimes.com
 6 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several cancellations at the community center. In the Bible Mission has temporarily canceled its Sunday morning worship service. The Thursday afternoon bible study has also been canceled for the time being. Music events have also been canceled for now. Prayers. Many prayers are going out...

