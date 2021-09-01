August NYC Events (08/31/21)

35 ways to have the best summer in NYC – Time Out New York. “Soak up the sun as well as our list of recommendations for the best things to do during summer in New York.”. “This summer in NYC promises to be an unforgettable one now that our city is back up. The city has a boundless energy once the heat cranks up, and doubly so this year, so it’s time to start checking off our sensational list of things to do in summer in NYC. Some of the most popular New York attractions provide an endless list of things to do outside from rooftop movies and free dance parties to can’t-miss music festivals and more. Here’s how to make the absolute most of these steamy summer nights.