Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate Crime Charges For Racial Attack On Woman

 4 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s Bridge. Guthrie Police are now investigating whether or not Heird’s actions were a hate crime. Heird, who was out on bail for sex crime charges stemming from a 2017 arrest, had been drinking when an argument broke out with Hurst. Heird starting throwing rocks at Hurst and calling her the “n” word. He also spat in her face and threatened to kill her. When the incident continued to escalate, Hurst called the police, telling the 911 dispatcher she was being threatened, was hit with a rock in the temple, and needed help.

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
