“Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were stunned to hear that Gregg Leakes was once again in a tough battle against Colon Cancer. On the show, viewers watched his journey. And while many took to social media to offer prayers and well wishes, NeNe Leakes would later tell her supporters that Gregg only had a couple of days left to live. He was transitioning to the other side, and NeNe and her family were completely devastated.