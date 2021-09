[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 premiere, “Love Makes You Crazy.”]. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back, and while only we’ve only seen some of the couples before (two are new), they all have one thing in common: lots and lots of drama. So we know what to look forward to when we catch up with Kenneth and Armando again; they’re the only couple not featured in the premiere.