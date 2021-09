REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) IDEA Public Schools and affiliated entities (IDEA) is accepting proposals from providers that can design and execute objective-mastery ACT curriculum in accordance with specifications, terms, and conditions contained in the associated solicitation. A copy of the solicitation can be found on the IDEA website https://ideapublicschools.org/our-story/finance-budget/ or through Tyler Munis Vendor Self Service at https://selfservicetx.ideapublicschools.org/MSS/Vendors/. Sealed proposals will be submitted to IDEA Public Schools Headquarters, Attn: Jennifer D. Ornelas, 2115 W Pike Blvd, Weslaco, TX 78596 on or before 8:00 AM CST on September 20, 2021. Proposals received after this time will not be accepted and returned unopened.