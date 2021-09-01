Azarenka: Time for players to talk about mandatory vaccines

Simona Halep battled to victory over Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open but last year’s finalist Victoria Azarenka was beaten by Garbine Muguruza.To have two such high-level encounters so early in the tournament highlights the depth of women’s tennis, and both lived up to their billing.Halep’s season has been blighted by injuries, and the Romanian is playing with heavy strapping on her right thigh, but she saved four set points in a remarkable first-set tie-break and finished strongly for a 7-6 (11) 4-6 6-3 victory.Halep, who was down an early break in all three sets, said:...