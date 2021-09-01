Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rose Led by Manufacturing Gains

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday, but keep in mind that the United States and Canada were both away on holiday, so it is worth noting that the market will have seen less in the way of typical volume. Nonetheless, the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back just a little bit to dipped below the 50 day EMA, only to turn around and form a bit of a hammer. The hammer sits just below a major downtrend line, so if we were to break above there, then the market could go looking towards the $74 level. Alternately, if we break down below the lows on Monday, it could open up a move towards the $67.50 level.