DokeV is an upcoming creature collecting adventure set in a bright, colorful open-world that has its own distinctive style. First revealed back in 2019, the game from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss has had a change in direction since it was initially announced, and from everything we've seen so far, it looks set to be an interesting and inviting action-adventure that has similar vibes to Pokémon and Yo-Kai Watch in its gameplay. With its own unique anthropomorphized animal creatures, lots of freedom to explore, Korean folklore inspirations, and plenty of minigames and quests to get stuck into, DokeV has quickly become one very exciting upcoming release that's definitely worth watching out for in the future.