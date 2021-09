Marine Electronics Guide 2021: Kicker KM8 Speakers

I’m curious what people recommend for computer speakers these days. For the last 15-20 years, I’ve been listening to music from my Mac via a pair of Altec Lansing speakers that sit behind my monitors. There’s no room on the desk to get them in front of the monitors, so I point away from me to bounce sound off the wall behind them. There’s also a subwoofer on the ground, and a wired controller that makes it easy for me to adjust volume with a knob (I far prefer knobs over any other type of control for volume) and turn the speakers on and off with the press of a button, which makes it easy to silence everything for a conversation or phone call without fiddling with Music or Control Center or SoundSource.