Queens, NY

Library Offers Back-to-School Guide & Giveaways

Western Queens Gazette
 6 days ago

Queens Public Library says: Are you ready for the kids to go back to school? Get prepared with our guide’s tips on adjusting to in-person school, family communication, and more. Read about library resources that can help your child succeed this year including databases and tools. Find the guide in English, Chinese, and Spanish on our blog. Come to any available QPL library location from August 30-September 3 to get a physical copy of the guide, fun library giveaways, and a free QPL backpack while supplies last! To receive a backpack, check out a book you’ll read in the fall during your library visit or sign up for a library card if you don’t have one. The library is here for you – take some of it home with you next week.

www.qgazette.com

City
Education
Education
