New Yorkers typically know Astoria as an ethnic enclave of Greeks, Italians, Brazilians, Colombians, and now, Midwesterners. While the neighborhood has adapted and slightly changed its identity with each succeeding wave of migration, what most people may not realize is that before Astoria was “Little Athens,” it was “Little Malta,” thanks to Maltese Americans who put their stamp on our history. In fact, the Maltese Center, an unassuming, brick building crested with the red Maltese cross at the foot of the RFK Bridge has been the gathering place for the cultural community since it opened in 1982. In 2008, the street in front of the Center was renamed “Malta Square” to commemorate the legacy of the community in the neighborhood.