Caledonia, MN

Caledonia selects builder for new wastewater plant

By Craig Moorhead The Caledonia Argus
hometownsource.com
 6 days ago

The Caledonia City Council got some good news at its regular meeting on Aug. 23. That’s when three bids to construct a new wastewater treatment plant were reviewed. Mike Gerbitz of Donohue & Associates (the firm that designed the project) said his company estimated the cost (including all three bid package “alternates”) at $15.7 million. Two other bidders offered to do the work for $16.2 and $16.5 million, while low bidder Wapasha Construction (Winona) was awarded the contract at $13,529,400, around 15% under the engineering estimate.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

 

