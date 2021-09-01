History of Rosh Hashanah
Rosh Hashanah extends over the first two days of the Hebrew month of Tishrei, even in Israel where most holidays last only one day. (Since days in the Hebrew calendar end at sunset, the beginning of Rosh Hashanah is when sunset occurs at the end of the 29th of Elul.) The second day is a later addition and not in keeping with the biblical commandment, which states that the holiday should be celebrated for just one day. There is some evidence that Rosh Hashanah was only celebrated for one day in Jerusalem as late as the thirteenth century.www.qgazette.com
Comments / 0