MBS RECAP: Bonds Waiting For More Relevant Inspiration

Although the week began in forgettable fashion, Tuesday saw yields move up at a moderate pace with no overt provocation. Indeed a quick glance at the 5-day candlestick chart leaves one with the impression that bonds simply targeted the 1.30% technical level and set their selling programs on cruise control. While it's early yet, yields are trying to challenge that ceiling to start the day. Breaking above wouldn't be the end of the world as rates are still better described as "broadly sideways at long-term lows." While that range may come under pressure in the run up to Friday's Powell speech, it's next week's trading that matters more.