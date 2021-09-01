Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

MBS RECAP: Bonds Waiting For More Relevant Inspiration

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 5 days ago

Today's ADP employment data missed the mark by quite a bit. If there was one reason that bonds were able to move back into positive territory after overnight weakness, that was it. The gains didn't last long thanks to a combination of EU bond market weakness and general tradeflows at the NYSE open. In fairness, the gains returned by the end of the day, but just barely. The takeaway in the bigger picture is that bonds are consolidating and waiting for more relevant inspiration.

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Mbs#Bond Market#Adp#Eu#Econ Data Events Fed#Adp Employment#Umbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
actionforex.com

Dollar Pares NFP-Led Losses, Focus Turns To ECB

Dollar off lows, yields edge up as investors digest mixed jobs report. Global equities rally, led by China and Japan, spurred by stimulus hopes. Aussie slips ahead of RBA decision, euro eyes ECB meeting. Dollar recoups some losses as Fed outlook little changed. The US dollar is recovering from one-month...
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Relatively Unharmed, Despite Unexpected Moves in Bonds

It was a busy week for economic data with several reports that were pertinent to the housing market. In addition to being the perennial top dog among economic reports, this Friday's jobs report was especially important due to its role in the Federal Reserve's decision-making process. The Fed is widely...
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Day Ahead: Just a Pre-NFP Place-Holder, But Lead-Offs Can Happen

Ah, the Thursday before a Friday jobs report--much like a Forest Gump box of chocolates. They're typically fairly boring with movement that tends to be easily eclipsed by the NFP reaction in the following day, but occasionally we see these "place-holder" Thursdays turn into "lead-off" Thursdays. In other words, the...
MarketsCNBC

Active traders are seeing their account balances continue to rise

It's good to be in an up market. A new Schwab report on self-directed brokerage accounts within 401(k) plans indicates that active traders have done well in the past year. The average account balance in the Schwab Personal Choice Retirement Account in June was up by 22%, to $348,183 from $285,616 a year earlier.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Day Ahead: Data Matters, But So Does Europe

Tuesday morning wasted no time in confirming the relevance of economic data to the current bond market environment. When Chicago PMI came out weaker than expected (and with components that suggested a bleaker labor market picture on "jobs week"), bonds immediately responded with a decent little rally into positive territory. Less than an hour later, we're moving back into negative territory as European tapering concerns continue to mount.
StocksMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Weaker Data Offset by European Tapering Fears

FHFA Home Prices (June, y/y) 18.8 vs 18.0 prev. Consumer Confidence 113.8 vs 124.0 f'cast, 125.1 prev. Bonds were flat to stronger early in the overnight session, but began losing some ground in Europe in response to multiple reports showing higher inflation. US 10yr up only 1bp so far at 1.289. UMBS 2.0 down ticks (0.06) at 101-16 (101.5).
Marketsbabypips.com

Watchlist: Short-term Reversal Ahead on EUR/USD?

USD has got monthly jobs report ahead and with more sentiment updates coming from the Eurozone, EUR/USD looks to be a busy market this week. Will we see the recent bounce continue or will bears retake a previous resistance area?. Short-term Reversal Ahead on EUR/USD?. Last week I covered EUR/USD,...
StocksMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Powell Sticks to Script. Bonds Like It

Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech has come and gone without causing any major drama. He held very close to his recent script which acknowledges the prospect of tapering in the near future while remaining dependent on just a bit more data and track record with the delta variant. Bonds had positioned defensively ahead of the speech and are simply pricing out some (not all!) of that defensiveness heading into a big week of econ data.
Businessetftrends.com

Bond ETFs Higher as Traders Wait on Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium

U.S. Treasuries and related exchange traded funds were slightly higher Thursday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole summit as investors waited on a potential outline on the central bank’s bond tapering outlook. On Thursday, the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT) was flat and the Vanguard...
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Bonds Leveling Off But Not Out of The Woods

Bonds began the day with a test of the important technical ceiling at 1.37% in 10yr yields. With some help from geopolitical risk due to bombings in Kabul, bonds managed to stay fairly calm with the 10yr just a hair better than 'unchanged' at the 3pm CME close. MBS also found their footing and were 2 ticks (0.06) higher at the same time. We're not out of the woods yet though. Tomorrow brings Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech in the afternoon. More than a few traders moved to the sidelines this week for this event. They're ready to jump back in based on what Powell says (as either buyers or sellers).
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Bonds Increasingly Under Pressure So Far This Week

Although the week began in forgettable fashion, Tuesday saw yields move up at a moderate pace with no overt provocation. Indeed a quick glance at the 5-day candlestick chart leaves one with the impression that bonds simply targeted the 1.30% technical level and set their selling programs on cruise control. While it's early yet, yields are trying to challenge that ceiling to start the day. Breaking above wouldn't be the end of the world as rates are still better described as "broadly sideways at long-term lows." While that range may come under pressure in the run up to Friday's Powell speech, it's next week's trading that matters more.
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Day Ahead: Deeper Dive on MBS vs Treasury Performance

MBS and Treasuries do such a good job traveling together that it's especially notable when they diverge. That's doubly true on days like today where MBS have been "green" at times this morning (i.e. in positive territory) while Treasuries have been red. While this may be obvious, curious, or perhaps even interesting, it's arguably not entirely significant.
Marketsinvesting.com

As Fed Tapering Concerns Dominate, 2 Currency ETFs To Participate In FX Moves

Currency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) enable retail investors to participate in the foreign exchange market. Market participants can buy or sell a currency fund similar to an equity ETF. According to the Bank for International Settlements triennial report of 2019:. "Trading in FX markets reached $6.6 trillion per day in April...
MarketsFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields portray pre-NFP trading lull

S&P 500 Futures fail to track mildly bid Wall Street benchmarks. US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured for third consecutive day. Early signals for US NFP reject tapering fears but it all depend upon the actual release, virus updates are mixed. Market sentiment remains sluggish during early Friday, repeating the...
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Disappointing ADP Private Sector Jobs Data

Gold futures are trading steady-to-lower on Wednesday as investors awaited key private sector employment data from ADP and manufacturing PMI results from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) and Markit. However, some investors have already moved to the sidelines ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report that could offer clues as to when the Federal Reserve might start reducing its pandemic-era stimulus.
Marketsactionforex.com

US Open: Futures Charge Higher, ADP Payrolls Miss

US futures advance and the US Dollar falls after weaker than expected ADP payroll data cools bets of the Fed reining in monetary policy. US stocks are set to open on the front adding to strong gains across August. Optimism surrounding supportive central banks continues to overshadow any concerns over rising covid cases.
Marketsfxempire.com

USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Consolidates Following ISM and ADP Data

USD/CAD moved sideways as the dollar gained little tracking following mixed economic results. On Wednesday the ISM released stronger than expected manufacturing data which showed that new orders and price paid increased. This report was countered by a weaker than expected ADP private payroll report. Since the Fed is focused on employment this private payroll report seemed to gain more attention by traders.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar: A bearish false start?

The US dollar index, DXY, is under pressure below two levels of critical daily support. The markets will be looking to the BoC, RBA and ECB for clues of sustainable convergence with the Fed. The market has fallen out of love with the US dollar due to the prospects of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy