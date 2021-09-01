Mortgage Rates Unchanged to Slightly Higher

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best mortgage lender for most people is definitely New American Funding. After the 2008 financial crisis, there were a lot of scapegoats touted by the media as the cause(s) of the meltdown. Among the most frequently named suspects were adjustable-rate mortgages, also known as ARMs. It’s not a stretch of the imagination to say ARMs became almost like a four-letter word in the television and online news coverage of the crisis. Although it’s impossible to deny that a high number of ARMs went into default before and during the crisis, it’s also true that adjustable-rate mortgages can be a valuable tool for savvy borrowers looking to build wealth through buying property.