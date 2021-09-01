Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

9 Recipes for Ramen Noodles That Go Way Beyond Soup

Greatist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. These easy ramen noodle recipes prove they’re not just for soup (but we do have a few upgraded versions of that classic too).

greatist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Pollock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Noodle#Chicken Recipe#Instant Noodle#Food Drink#Korean#Neoguri#Chinese#Jack Cheese#Japanese#Mexican#American#Asian#Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
Recipes104star.com

Here’s my tailgater “Salad”

Lasagna isn’t typically a tailgater food, but this recipe is chock full of fresh veggies, so it makes the PERFECT side dish for your burgers and brats. Also, it’s easy to transport, and you can prep it the day before, stick in the fridge, then bake the day of the game.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Tomato Sandwich Like a True Southerner

If you grew up in the South, chances are you’ve heard of a tomato sandwich. When I asked my friends and family about them, I’ve never received more passionate answers regarding a sandwich. They are loved and cherished by many! When brought up, expect a story about how their grandma...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Avocado Toast, Says Dietitian

Whether it's a staple in your breakfast routine or your favorite on-the-go lunch, avocado toast is a tasty—and trendy—meal. Loaded with complex carbs, healthy fat, and protein, this easy-to-prepare meal is a great way to stay satisfied for hours at a time. However, there's one surprising side effect of eating...
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 23% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is not only delicious, it's also incredibly versatile. What other food works well in sandwiches, oatmeal, milkshakes, savory sauces, and with apple slices? According to Eat This, Not That!, peanut butter was originally created for those who didn't have teeth. No kidding! The soft, creamy spread was easy to eat and a good source of protein for many.
Rohnert Park, CAsonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
Recipesrecipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RecipesFox11online.com

Grandma Carol's Tuna Salad

For more information on Keeney Home Services and everything they have to offer visit keeneyhomeservices.com. Large Can Tuna (Starkist Solid White Albacore Tuna) Bring water to boil and cook noodles till tender. Chop onion and celery. Rinse with cold water and drain noodles well, it's best when noodles are cold and dry. In mixing bowl, add macaroni, celery, onion, and miracle whip. After mixing well, add in peas and tuna. Season with salt, pepper and garlic salt. Serve cold.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Restaurant Chain Is Adding a Brand New Cheesecake to Its Menu

There are few things more exciting for foodies than seeing their favorite restaurants add new dishes to their menus. Fans of one beloved national restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory are in luck this September, now that the eatery has added a delicious new cheesecake to its dessert lineup. And for those who need a bit more incentive to grab some dessert, this little slice of heaven even gives back to those in need.
Recipesnews9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Grab a Box of Twinkies and Turn It Into a Cake. Seriously

If Twinkies alone aren't good enough for you, why not try making a Twinkie cake recipe instead? It's basically just a bundt cake with a cream cheese filling, only you don't need the bundt pan or much prep time for this classic sponge cake, since you'll be using Twinkies themselves. You don't need that many ingredients to make Twinkie cakes, and this cake recipe is one you can easily enlist your kids to help with since there's no oven necessary.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Pecan Pie Surprise Bars Recipe: This Easy Pecan Cookie Bars Recipe Is Like Pecan Pie But Easier

Pecan pie surprise bars taste just like pecan pie, but are a lot easier to make. These yummy pecan cookie bars are portable, so you can bring them with you or give them as gifts. This cookie recipe is not only a winner when it comes to simplicity, but also in nationwide popularity. It won the Grand Prize in the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest. Want to make them even more decadent? Add in some chocolate chips!
Recipesknuj.net

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets (Hamburger & Potato)

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets are so simple to make and everyone raves about them! Comforting veggies including potatoes, carrots, and onions are topped with a seasoned hamburger patty and grilled or baked to tender perfection. Ingredients. 1 pound lean ground beef. 1 package dry onion soup mix. 4 small potatoes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy