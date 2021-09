Polkadot price analysis is bearish for today. DOT saw a quick spike lower to $28. On our Polkadot price analysis, the coin is trading bearishly after the market retraced quickly to the $22 mark overnight. DOT/USD was able to contest the bearish pressure and regain the $26 support. We are expecting the coin to slide downwards in the next 24-hours as bears exert a pullback further down from the daily high at $35.