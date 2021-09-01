Cancel
Lanesboro, MN

Robert D. “Bebop” Hegg

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 4 days ago

Former Lanesboro resident Robert D. “Bebop” Hegg, 72, passed away August 21, 2021, in Prineville, Oreg. Mr. Hegg was born December 17, 1948, in Lanesboro, Minn., to Edwin R. and Helen A. Hegg. Bebop moved with his parents to California in the early 1960s where he attended grade school, later graduating from Hawthorne High School where he excelled in sports such as football. He was also an avid surfer and was well known in the surfing community in Southern California. Bebop later went on and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon.

