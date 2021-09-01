Johnson City Public Library cards provide learning and entertainment opportunities for everyone

September is Library Card Sign-up Month and Johnson City Public Library is holding weekly prize drawings for people who sign up for cards during the month. Getting a library card is simple. People can sign up by visiting jcpl.org/get-a-library-card, calling (423) 434-4450 or stopping by the library at 100 W. Millard St. The only eligibility requirements to get a card are a photo ID and proof of current address if it is not on the photo ID.