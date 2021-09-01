Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Public Library cards provide learning and entertainment opportunities for everyone

By Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is Library Card Sign-up Month and Johnson City Public Library is holding weekly prize drawings for people who sign up for cards during the month. Getting a library card is simple. People can sign up by visiting jcpl.org/get-a-library-card, calling (423) 434-4450 or stopping by the library at 100 W. Millard St. The only eligibility requirements to get a card are a photo ID and proof of current address if it is not on the photo ID.

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Hobbies#Library Card Sign Up#Jcpl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy