CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

The San Diego Museum Of Art Invites You To A Dinner Party

By ThereSanDiego
theresandiego.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adventurous private experience will be a night to remember. We love this idea! The San Diego Museum of Art invites you to enter into the vortex with an intimate experimental dinner party in partnership with Cow by Bear. The adventurous private experience will be a night to remember for...

theresandiego.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Beer#Bear#Pure Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
San Diego, CAblooloop.com

Comic-Con Museum opening in San Diego’s Balboa Park in November

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has started construction on the Comic-Con Museum, located in Balboa Park’s historic Federal Building, ahead of the opening on November 26. The Comic-Con Museum’s launch will take place alongside Comic-Con Special Edition, a smaller version of the summer Comic-Con event that occurs in autumn. “We are...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Museum of Art Holds Members Reopening Preview Party

On August 14, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art welcomed members and VIPs to a Reopening Preview Day. More than 800 people came out to explore the museum after a six-year renovation project. Smiles, looks of awe, and congratulatory remarks were pervasive. The ongoing Capital Campaign is just $400,000 shy...
San Diego, CAbleedingcool.com

New Comic-Con Museum Being Built In San Diego

It's getting less and less likely that the USA is going to let me into the country for San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition this November/December. But I live in hope. And now, San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the non-profit organization that produces the annual popular arts and culture celebration Comic-Con, has announced the start of construction on the new Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park with the opening and daily operations set to begin on the 26th of November 26. The event will coincide with Comic-Con Special Edition, a reduced-sized fall version of the Comic-Con convention held each summer in San Diego. The Comic-Con Museum intends to allow fans and the public to see exciting and fun exhibits, art, and images connected to comics and related popular art while intending to serve as a meeting place for the community of fans and lovers of popular art in all its unique forms.
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

Museum of Free Art | Smallest Museum in South Pasadena

Museums have been existence for over five hundred years and have long celebrated art and the creative spirit. They range in size and scale from under 100 square feet to vast museum complexes and are located in all corners of the world. Enter the Museum of Free Art located at...
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

San Diego Fall Arts Calendar 2021

In Dancing Lessons, directed by Richard Baird, North Coast Rep explores the funny, rewarding, and challenging complexities of friendship as a Broadway dancer and a science professor meet and forge an unexpected bond. Through October 3. September 10. The classic comedy La Cage aux Folles (aka The Birdcage) returns to...
San Diego, CAtheresandiego.com

Musical Migrations At Mingei International Museum

This multi-sensory experience will include everything from classical to impressionist music. As part of the inauguration of the new Mingei International Museum, Art of Elan’s “Musical Migrations @ The Mingei” will activate through music the gorgeous new spaces that have been thoughtfully imagined and designed for communal exploration and discovery.
San Diego, CAtheresandiego.com

The 2021 San Diego Festival Of Arts | Now With A New Location

Arts & Culture Interact with 150+ critically acclaimed fine artists from around the country while enjoying live music and catching the ocean breeze on the open green turf. Follow your Art and join the San Diego Festival of the Arts Foundation, Inc. in celebrating the 35th San Diego Festival of the Arts™ at an all-new North San Diego location, the San Diego Surf Sports Park, formerly the Del Mar Polo Fields.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Las Vegas pool clubs invite you to party by the moonlight

With the last weeks of summer upon us, try something a little different: Hop in the water and party under the stars at pool club hot spots that are open at night. Rooftop fun happens at Downtown Grand’s Citrus Grand Pool Deck (702.280.0532) every Friday evening for its Old-School by the Pool event, beginning at 8 p.m. Groove to the hottest old-school soul and R&B hits while dipping into the cool waters of the infinity-edge pool. The event is free and open to those 21 and over. Cabana rentals and food and beverage options are also available. Also in the downtown area is the massive and truly impressive Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino (702.247.2258). The 4,000-person-capacity, multilevel pool complex has a 143-foot screen that provides ample nighttime lighting. Swim in one of six pools late into the evening and enjoy frozen cocktails, yummy bites and live DJs.
Festivalabc27.com

Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival

Spend the weekend enjoying beautifully hand-crafted items, local artisans, international food, and great music at Yorkfest! Hosted by the Parliament Arts Organization the multi-day event features over 60 local artist, hands-on art classes, mural installations and more! We learned all about the art focused event happening this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy