The San Diego Museum Of Art Invites You To A Dinner Party

It's getting less and less likely that the USA is going to let me into the country for San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition this November/December. But I live in hope. And now, San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the non-profit organization that produces the annual popular arts and culture celebration Comic-Con, has announced the start of construction on the new Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park with the opening and daily operations set to begin on the 26th of November 26. The event will coincide with Comic-Con Special Edition, a reduced-sized fall version of the Comic-Con convention held each summer in San Diego. The Comic-Con Museum intends to allow fans and the public to see exciting and fun exhibits, art, and images connected to comics and related popular art while intending to serve as a meeting place for the community of fans and lovers of popular art in all its unique forms.