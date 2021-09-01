Sheriff warns public about camper near popular trail in Telluride
The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public warning about a man who is allegedly armed and illegally camping in the Mill Creek area of Telluride. The individual has been arrested three times in the Norwood and Telluride areas since July 1 for charges of alleged weapons offenses, burglary of a local laundromat, possession of meth, trespassing and theft, according to a San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Aug. 23.www.the-journal.com
