Telluride, CO

Sheriff warns public about camper near popular trail in Telluride

By Jim Mimiaga Journal staff writer
the-journal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public warning about a man who is allegedly armed and illegally camping in the Mill Creek area of Telluride. The individual has been arrested three times in the Norwood and Telluride areas since July 1 for charges of alleged weapons offenses, burglary of a local laundromat, possession of meth, trespassing and theft, according to a San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Aug. 23.

