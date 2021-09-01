Cancel
Trail, OR

Despite Multiple Hazards, Board Mountain Fire Northwest of Trail 75% Lined Overnight

By Jackson County, Oregon
jacksoncountyor.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAIL, Ore. (September 1, 2021) – The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District has completed 75% of hand and bulldozer line around the Board Mountain Fire, first reported Tuesday night just after 7:30 p.m. The fire is located northwest of Trail off of Highway 227 on an inactive industrial logging site; while the cause remains under investigation, industrial activity has been ruled out. The fire has been GPS mapped at 36 acres in size and is burning on private and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land.

