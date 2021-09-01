Excerpts from past editions of the Wickenburg Sun

Saturday and Sunday will see the grand opening of the new Hussen's Shell Service Station east of the bridge. It should prove quite a gala affair with an orchid for the first 100 women who drop in to see the station both Saturday and Sunday mornings. And there will be balloons for the youngsters too. The new station which will be service both passenger cars as well as trucks and diesels is owned by Frank Schiel on whose land it was built. The Shell Oil Company has leased the station from Mr. Schiel an intern leased it to Kent Christie, Shell distributor here Mr. Christie has leased to Joe Hussen who will be in active management. The station will feature its 24 hour service and both of the very latest in service station equipment. Residents of this area should find it well worthwhile to attend the grand opening tomorrow and Sunday.