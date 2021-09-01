Park County Circuit Court
Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:. Brittany Fransway, $103; Jessica Brown, $130; Katharine Stevens, $103. Jared Preuit, failure to change address, $75; Brock Campbell, shipping and transporting without a game tag, $150; Brian Hanson, invalid driver’s license, $150 and obstructed windshield, $100; Timothy Marrier, no auto insurance, $560; Zeb Hagen, no seat belt, $25; Christopher Rollins, expired temporary registration, $140; Michael Martin, driving with a suspended license – 2nd offense, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Melissa Kingen, failure to obey traffic control device, $140.www.codyenterprise.com
Comments / 0