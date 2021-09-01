Fifth District Court

State v. Adam Aviles Jr.; Aviles admitted the allegations in the state’s second petition to revoke his probation and the state moved to dismiss its first petition to revoke his probation. On Aug. 11, Aviles tested positive for amphetamine, meth and buprenorphine. About a month earlier, Aviles had his probation modified from supervised to unsupervised. The state submitted its first petition to revoke his probation on July 30 when it accused him of refusing to comply with random drug testing. Aviles was assessed a $5,000 signature bond on Aug. 25. In 2017 Aviles pleaded guilty to felony possession of over three grams of a Schedule II substance, heroin. He was given a 33-60 month suspended sentence with credit for 232 days served and five years probation.