Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Katy, TX

Beck Junior High

thekatynews.com
 5 days ago

Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Participate in Global Tournament. By George Slaughter Teams from three Katy Independent School District won medals in the recent Destination Imagination Global Tournament. Beckendorff Junior High Flaw Law Fools Team won first place, while Hayes Elementary Lights, Challenges, Action Team and Beck Junior High FDI’s Team placed third. Overall, 17 teams from Katy ISD participated in the tournament. Destination Imagination is a worldwide creative problem-solving organization. It teaches students the skills needed to succeed in school, career and beyond. […]

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
Education
Katy, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destination Imagination#Bear Creek Elementary#Creech Elementary#Pep Rally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy