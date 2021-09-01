Chelan Valley Hope embarks on a new Strategic Plan

CHELAN - During July and August the board of directors for the local nonprofit social services agency Chelan Valley Hope (CVH), have been busy working on a two to three year plan to even better serve clients in need and serve the greater Chelan community in general. In a half day session on July 12 the board looked outwardly at the community to determine what social services programming is missing, and focused inwardly on what new capacities at CVH will be required to fulfill those needs.