Hayes Elementary
By George Slaughter Teams from three Katy Independent School District won medals in the recent Destination Imagination Global Tournament. Beckendorff Junior High Flaw Law Fools Team won first place, while Hayes Elementary Lights, Challenges, Action Team and Beck Junior High FDI’s Team placed third. Overall, 17 teams from Katy ISD participated in the tournament. Destination Imagination is a worldwide creative problem-solving organization. It teaches students the skills needed to succeed in school, career and beyond. […]thekatynews.com
