Cook County Sheriff removes pre-evacuation order for portions of the Gunflint Trail, community advised to move back to the 'Ready' phase

From Pat Eliasen, Cook County Sheriff's Office - September 1, 2021. As of 8:00 am on September 2, 2021, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office will be rescinding the pre-evacuation order for portions of the Gunflint Trail. This does not mean that the fire conditions have changed, it means that we are moving back into the “Ready” phase of the three-tiered protocol which has been defined for areas affected by wildfire.