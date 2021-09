CHENEY, Wash. – The Eastern Washington University women's soccer team welcomed CSU Bakersfield to the EWU Soccer Field today (Sept. 5) and conquered the match to a 5-0 victory. The Eagles have been in search for their first win of the season and they found it, with two consecutive goals from Sariah Keister and one from Mya Elder-Hammond in the first half, plus one from Taylor Matheny and one from Anessa Campos in the second.