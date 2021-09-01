Jury trial rescheduled for alleged serial rapist

The jury trial for a Catawissa man accused of raping three women and assaulting a fourth has been rescheduled, according to online court records. The four-day trial of Casaibrian Prichard, 42, was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 28 at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union but has now been rescheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 29, concluding Oct. 1. The trial has been changed from a four-day trial to a three-day trial. Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann will preside over the trial.