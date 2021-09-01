Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catawissa, MO

Jury trial rescheduled for alleged serial rapist

Washington Missourian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury trial for a Catawissa man accused of raping three women and assaulting a fourth has been rescheduled, according to online court records. The four-day trial of Casaibrian Prichard, 42, was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 28 at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union but has now been rescheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 29, concluding Oct. 1. The trial has been changed from a four-day trial to a three-day trial. Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann will preside over the trial.

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union, MO
Government
City
Union, MO
City
Catawissa, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Union, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Serial Rapist#Jury Trial#Police#Benzodiazepine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy