Lake View, IA

Stone Pier Concert Series Closes 2021 Season With Sunday Show This Weekend

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

The final Stone Pier Concert of the 2021 season in Lake View is scheduled for this weekend. Rather than the usual Saturday night show, this last concert will be held on Sunday evening. Music lovers will gather beginning at 5 p.m. on the western shore of Black Hawk Lake for live music from a local band, Cory Waller and the Wicked Things. They offer a wide array of musical genres with original songs on life, love and fatherhood. The featured act for the evening is Prophets and Outlaws, a Texas-based group with roots in southern soul music. Residents are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the last Stone Pier Concert of the year.

www.1380kcim.com

